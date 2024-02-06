The 76ers announced that Embiid underwent a left meniscus procedure Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia was vague on the details regarding the procedure other than noting that surgery was deemed successful. Wojnarowski notes that the 76ers aren't closing the door on a potential return this season, though it'll be contingent on how Embiid's recovery goes over the next several weeks. Based on the four-week re-evaluation timeline outlined by Philadelphia, the next update on Embiid may not come until early March. Even if Embiid makes good progress in the weeks to come, he's still expected to miss several games beyond the re-evaluation date, making it difficult to justify holding him in most head-to-head redraft leagues with limited or no injured reserve slots whose playoffs end in late March or early April. For whatever length of time Embiid is sidelined, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris should operate as the team's primary scoring options, while Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Marcus Morris will absorb most of the vacated minutes at center. Embiid's absence could prompt the 76ers to add frontcourt help ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.