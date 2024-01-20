Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Charlotte due to left knee injury maintenance.

It will be the second night of a back-to-back set for Embiid, so it looks like the 76ers are determining whether or not to err on the side of caution here. The perennial MVP candidate tallied 36 points (12-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 124-109 victory over the Magic. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba (knee) would be candidates for increased minutes if Embiid ultimately does not get the green light.