Embiid posted 33 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Suns.

Embiid was questionable to play Saturday due to right knee injury management, but the star center not only suited up -- he also led the Sixers in scoring while ending just one board shy of a double-double. Embiid has been on a tear of late and has reached the 30-point mark in four of his last five appearances, establishing himself as the Sixers' go-to weapon on offense ahead of Tyrese Maxey when he's fully healthy.