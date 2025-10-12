Embiid (knee) was a full participant at Sunday's scrimmage, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

According to Krell, "Embiid played quite a bit and looked like his old self." He also noted that Embiid's body language was positive, and there's been several glowing reports about how he fared in the scrimmage. This was certainly a huge step in the right direction for Embiid's rehab. It remains to be seen if he'll participate in Friday's exhibition against the Timberwolves.