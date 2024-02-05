Embiid will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a 76ers team official tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. A timeline for Embiid's return is expected to be provided following the procedure, but the expectation is that the center will miss an extended period of time.

Embiid had missed five games earlier in January with left knee soreness and swelling, and his condition appears to have taken a dramatic turn for the worse after Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently landed on the knee during the 76ers' loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Embiid was later diagnosed with a displaced flat in his left meniscus, and after evaluating treatment options, the team's medical staff has determined that he'll require a procedure. Given that Wojnarowski is referring to the center's upcoming procedure as a repair rather than a meniscus trim or cleanup surgery, Embiid's recovery timeline will most likely be measured in months rather than weeks, though the 76ers could offer clarity on that front once the procedure is completed. Wojnarowski notes that the door isn't closed on Embiid returning this season, though a meniscus repair would almost certainly keep the reigning MVP out for the rest of the regular season, and perhaps the first round or two of the playoffs as well.