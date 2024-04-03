Embiid is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to left knee injury recovery.

Following a 29-game absence, Embiid returned to action Tuesday and posted 24 points (6-14 FG), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during a win over the shorthanded Thunder. It's not surprising to see the 76ers proceed with caution, but they'll likely want to ramp Embiid up to a full workload before the playoffs begin. Tyrese Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (knee) and Mo Bamba (illness) are also questionable for Thursday.