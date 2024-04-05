Embiid finished with 29 points (11-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 win over Miami.

Embiid returned to form Thursday in his second game back from missing 29 games with a knee injury, ending one point shy of the 30-point mark while connecting on a trio of threes to boost Philadelphia in a winning effort. In two games since his return, Embiid has averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.