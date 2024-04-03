Embiid (knee) posted 24 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Oklahoma City.

Embiid had missed the 76ers' previous 29 games while rehabbing from meniscus surgery on his left knee, and though he had been listed out heading into Tuesday, he was ultimately upgraded to available shortly before the opening tip. Though he finished below his season-long average of 33.9 minutes per game, Embiid still saw a healthy workload in his return and produced well across the board, aside from the lack of blocked shots and three-point production. Assuming Embiid's knee is feeling fine after Tuesday's outing, he could see a slight uptick in his minutes during the 76ers' next game Thursday in Miami.