Embiid registered 30 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 138-94 win over the Lakers.

There aren't many adjectives to describe how dominant Embiid was on both ends of the court, and while he had a few problems dealing with Anthony Davis in the first quarter, he quickly took control of the contest and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Embiid notched his first triple-double of the season and also extended his streak of games with at least 30 points to five.