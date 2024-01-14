Embiid (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, the 76ers are optimistic that Embiid can play as soon as Monday versus Houston, but Philadelphia faces Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Tuesday, so the team may opt to be cautious with the reigning MVP during the upcoming back-to-back set. After appearing in each of the 76ers' first 14 games, Embiid has appeared in just 13 of the last 23, including two of the last nine. Paul Reed has benefitted from Embiid's absence, but the latter should be back in the starting lineup before too long, as he was spotted getting extra on-court defensive work in without a brace following Sunday's practice, per Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer.