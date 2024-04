Embiid is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury recovery.

Embiid has appeared in back-to-back matchups following a 29-game absence, totaling 53 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block in 62 minutes. The 76ers also won both of those contests. Tyrese Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (knee) and Mo Bamba (illness) are also questionable for Saturday, so it's unclear what Philadelphia's rotation will look like at this point.