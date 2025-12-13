Embiid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

After dropping a season-high 39 points in Friday's win over Indiana, Embiid may sit out Sunday's contest due to left knee injury management. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Andre Drummond is in line to get the starting nod, while Adem Bona is likely to enter the rotation. Over his last four appearances, Embiid has averaged 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest.