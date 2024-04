Embiid (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Embiid sat out Sunday's game against San Antonio due to left knee injury management, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Tuesday. If he's available, the 76ers will likely monitor his workload, as he's averaged 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances.