Embiid (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The superstar big man has a chance to return from a seven-game absence due to knee injury management. Embiid was a full participant in Monday's practice, per Aaronson, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. Although Embiid will likely have a minutes restriction if he plays, his presence would almost certainly push Andre Drummond back to the bench.