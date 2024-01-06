Embiid is questionable to face the Jazz on Saturday due to left knee swelling, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid chipped in 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 128-92 loss to the Knicks, but he was spotted limping more than once, so the questionable tag isn't entirely surprising. The star big man said post game that he twisted his knee in Friday's contest against New York. His absence would represent a huge absence for the Sixers, and it would probably translate into more minutes for Paul Reed. Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and even Kelly Oubre could also benefit from more touches if Embiid is ruled out.