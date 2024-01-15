Embiid (knee) finished with 41 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 124-115 win over Houston.

Embiid didn't miss a beat in his return from a three-game absence due to swelling in his left knee, leading both teams in points and rebounds to bring his streak of 30-10 games to 16 in a row. With the knee causing no complications for Embiid in his return to action, head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that he expects the center to play in the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set versus Denver on Tuesday, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.