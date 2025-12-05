Embiid finished Thursday's 99-98 win over the Warriors with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes.

Initially listed as doubtful for Thursday's game, Embiid returned to action and saw a decent workload in the win. He was struggling to find his rhythm, however, and that's to be expected given how little he's actually seen the floor this season. The 76ers face the Bucks on Friday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it's highly unlikely that Embiid suits up.