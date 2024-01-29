Embiid (knee) won't play in Monday's game against Portland, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's loss to Denver with the same injury, and he'll now sit out the front end of the 76ers' upcoming back-to-back set. Whether Embiid plays against the Warriors on Tuesday remains to be seen, but he's considered day-to-day. Paul Reed will be a popular streaming option Monday after he produced 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes while starting in place of Embiid in Denver.