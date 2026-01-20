Embiid won't play Tuesday against the Suns due to right ankle injury management.

Embiid hasn't been cleared to play both ends of back-to-back sets this season, so his absence Tuesday is fully expected. During Monday's win over the Pacers, the big man recorded 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. The 76ers are likely to lean on Adem Bona and Andre Drummond at center Tuesday in Embiid's absence.