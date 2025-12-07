Embiid (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Embiid wasn't seen at Sunday morning's shootaround, though he's now likely to play against the Lakers. The Sixers continue to manage the star big man's availability due to a left knee issue, and he has appeared in just two games since Nov. 9. Through eight regular-season appearances, Embiid has averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks across 24.4 minutes per contest.