Embiid (knee) is good to go for Thursday's game in Miami, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was able to get through his pregame routine without issue, so he'll be out there, and perhaps he'll clear 30 minutes in his second game back. Make sure you've got him active.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to play Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Participates in shootaround•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed questionable for Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts quality numbers in return•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Set to return against Thunder•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to play Tuesday•