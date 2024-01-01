Embiid (ankle) will be back in action for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

The 76ers have completely removed Embiid from the injury report after he missed the past four games with an ankle sprain. While Embiid was sidelined, the 76ers relied heavily on Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on the offensive end, while Paul Reed saw a significant jump in minutes and produced some solid fantasy lines. Reed's minutes are likely to trend down to the teens again, while Mo Bamba will struggle to see playing time.