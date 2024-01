Embiid (knee) is available and will start at center in Monday's game against the Rockets.

Embiid will return to action Monday after a three-game absence due to swelling in his left knee. Head coach Nick Nurse said during the team's morning shootaround that Embiid won't have any restrictions in his first game back. Over his last 11 appearances, the reigning MVP has averaged 38.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.