Oubre provided 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Oubre played the three-and-D role effectively against the Timberwolves, sinking three triples while racking up four steals. The 11-year veteran is shooting 36.5 percent from three so far this season, which would go down as the best mark of his career.