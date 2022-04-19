Thybulle is officially listed as ineligible to play in Wednesday's Game 3 at Toronto.

Due to the fact that he's not fully vaccinated, Thybulle will be forced to sit out games at Toronto, so he'll miss both Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, should it be necessary. For the majority of the regular season, Thybulle's vaccination status was a non-issue, but it quickly became a headline when the defensive-minded wing was unable to play in the Sixers' April 7 matchup with the Raptors in Toronto. At that point, Philadelphia knew it would be without Thybulle for road games in a potential playoff matchup against Toronto, so this is something the team has been bracing for. With Thybulle unavailable, Danny Green and Georges Niang will likely pick up additional minutes.