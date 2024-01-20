site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-mo-bamba-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
76ers' Mo Bamba: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bamba (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Bamba will miss his fourth straight game Saturday due to a pinched nerve in his right knee. There is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read