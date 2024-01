Bamba is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Houston due to an impingement in his right knee, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Bamba is dealing with a right fat pad impingement, in which a section of fatty tissue located behind his kneecap tendon is being pinched and inflamed. Joel Embiid (knee) is on track to return Monday, but Paul Reed would face a huge workload if both Embiid and Bamba are unable to suit up.