Bamba will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

With Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and KJ Martin (ankle) joining De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) on the sidelines, Bamba and Kyle Lowry will enter the starting lineup. They'll be flanked by Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield, sending Paul Reed to a bench role. Bamba has yet to start a contest this season, but when he plays at least 18 minutes (eight times), he's averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game.