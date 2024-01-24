Head coach Nick Nurse said Bamba (knee) was able to take part in individual work during Wednesday's practice, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While Bamba's ability to perform some on-court activity is a step in the right direction, the 76ers aren't likely to clear him to play until he's a full participant in practice. The 76ers haven't made an official ruling on Bamba's status for Thursday's game in Indiana, but the veteran center would seem to be on track to miss a sixth straight game due to right knee inflammation.