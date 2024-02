Bamba (knee) is questionable to play Monday versus Cleveland.

Bamba is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Bamba's right knee injury dates back to the diagnosis of a fat pad impingement on Jan. 14. While he has missed a total of nine games due to right knee issues in the time since, he has suited up for six of Philadelphia's past eight contests, averaging 3.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game.