Bamba chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Bamba formed a platoon with Paul Reed (22 minutes) to anchor the majority of center minutes for Philadelphia without Joel Embiid (knee surgery). Bamba offers more agility than Reed around the basket and can be a shooter in pick-and-roll, so he is likely to retain a similar minute share moving forward.