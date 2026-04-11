George logged 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 105-94 victory over the Pacers.

George posted a decent stat line against one of his former teams, as he played the first seven seasons of his career in Indiana. The veteran forward should be the Sixers' No. 2 option on offense behind Tyrese Maxey as long as Joel Embiid remains out while recovering from appendicitis. George is ending the season on a strong note, as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings. If he suits up for Sunday's regular-season finale, he should handle a steady workload on offense once again.