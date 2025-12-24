George ended with 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Nets.

George finished Tuesday's loss as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid (27 points), but the former made most of his impact on the defensive end of the floor with a season-high six stocks. George missed the first 12 games of the regular season while recovering from offseason knee surgery but has played in 12 of the 76ers' last 16 games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 threes over 27.3 minutes per game over that span.