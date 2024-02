Reed finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 123-121 win over the Cavaliers.

Reed is averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17 games as a starter this season. The 24-year-old grades is a quality two-way rebounder and defensive playmaker, with Monday's production being indicative of realistic rest-of-season expectations.