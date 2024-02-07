Reed, who's suited up for the last two games despite battling an illness, said he's feeling "a lot better" after Wednesday's morning shootaround, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Reed was limited to 15 and 22 minutes, respectively, over the last two games while battling an illness, totaling just four points, 10 rebounds and one block. With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, the 76ers need all the production they can get out of Reed, who's averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes across his previous 13 starts this season.