Reed amassed eight points (4-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Friday's 104-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Making his 10th straight start in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), Reed ripped down double-digit boards for the fourth time, although only two of those turned into double-doubles. During his stint in the Sixers' starting five, the fourth-year center is averaging 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 27.0 minutes a game, as his increased role hasn't resulted in solid fantasy utility in shallower fantasy formats.