Reed registered 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 win over the Nets.

Reed ignited this offense by dominating in the paint and also getting to the charity stripe, where he knocked down a season-high five free throws. He should continue to see opportunities to produce until Joel Embiid (foot) gets the green light to return, and it's worth noting the large uptick in minutes Reed saw during Tuesday's clash, jumping from 12 minutes Sunday to 31 minutes against Brooklyn.