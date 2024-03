Reed won't start Friday's game against the Hornets, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, Reed has started 14 of Phildelphia's last 15 contests. However, the 76ers are switching things up Friday, replacing Reed with Mo Bamba. Given how depleted the 76ers' frontcourt depth is, Reed figures to see plenty of playing time off the bench, but his fantasy value still takes a hit.