Grimes had 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to the Suns.

This was a strong showing for Grimes, though he's been pretty quiet in recent weeks. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 25.7 minutes per contest with 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.4 percent shooting from the field.