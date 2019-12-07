76ers' Raul Neto: Paces bench with 11 points
Neto tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and a board across 12 minutes off the bench Thursday in the 76ers' 119-113 loss to Washington.
The 27-year-old led the bench in scoring and recorded double-digits in points for the first time since Nov. 8. This is a positive step for Neto, considering the guard has averaged only 8.5 minutes in eight of Philadelphia's last 10 games.
