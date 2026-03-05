Watford will start Wednesday versus Utah, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Kelly Oubre (illness), VJ Edgecombe (back) and Joel Embiid (oblique) are all unavailable for Wednesday's game, so head coach Nick Nurse will trot out a starting lineup featuring Watford, Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona. Across five starts this season, Watford has produced averages of 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.