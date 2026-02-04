Watford finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-94 victory over the Warriors.

Paul George's (suspension) extended absence will reveal some new wrinkles in the rotation, and it seems like Watford could make a more significant impact. The fifth-year pro has been hampered by injuries this season, but he appears to be past any limitations. It's too early to give Watford serious fantasy consideration, but his place in the rotation is worth monitoring.