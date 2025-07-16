Edgecombe (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Edgecombe will rest during the second game of a back-to-back during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Baylor product is coming off a well-rounded performance in Tuesday's win against the Wizards, where he finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 30 minutes on the floor. The next chance for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to return will be Friday against the Nets.