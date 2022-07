Antetokounmpo was acquired by the Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports

Antetounmpo most recently played for the Raptors 905, but is now headed to Milwaukee in exchange for the rights to Jalen Lecque. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game over his 15 G League appearances last season.