Rachal logged two minutes in his 2022-23 season debut Sunday against the Maine Celtics.

It was a positive sign to see Rachal on the court after missing time due to personal reasons, but he failed to attempt a shot or make any type of impact in limited action. The team will likely ease him back into the swing of things after missing time, however, he also isn't expected to have much of a role for this Long Island squad once he's up to speed.