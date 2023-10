Wills was waived by Denver on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Wills played for Denver's 2023 Summer League squad and spent the previous two seasons in the G League. Averaging 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.4 minutes per game across 45 appearances between the Capital City Go-Go and Grand Rapids Gold, Wills is a candidate to stick with the Nuggets' G League affiliate for 2023-24.