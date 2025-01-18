Lillard contributed 26 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 130-112 win over Toronto.

Lillard took advantage of a soft matchup against the Raptors, scoring at least 25 points for the fifth time in his last seven games. The superstar guard is heating up during this period, averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.7 threes while shooting a blistering 55.3 percent from deep. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy for the Bucks to dominate in the painted area, Lillard should continue seeing plenty of open looks from long range.