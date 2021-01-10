Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic.

A sore back kept the reigning two-time MVP out of Saturday night's win over the Cavs, but it's likely that the Bucks were simply looking to get Antetokounmpo a night off on the second half of a back-to-back. Expect him to return to the lineup at power forward Monday night.

