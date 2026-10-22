Jakucionis had 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Wizards.

Jakucionis made a strong first impression in his regular-season debut with Milwaukee, finishing as the team's third-leading scorer while shooting efficiently and converting all six free-throw attempts. The young guard also logged the most minutes of any Bucks reserve, suggesting he could carve out a meaningful role in the rotation and emerge as an intriguing fantasy option in deeper leagues.