Head coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Porter (oblique) is getting close to returning and could play as soon as Wednesday against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter is set to miss his sixth consecutive contest Tuesday due to a right oblique strain, though he appears to be nearing a return to action. The 25-year-old guard's eventual return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Gary Trent and Cole Anthony. Over eight January appearances (seven starts), Porter averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34.1 minutes per tilt.